The Michelin Cup challenges are also coming next weekend at Mugello CIrcuit in the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Among the contenders for the title, which for him would be the second after that of 2019, there is Marco Cassarà, who returned to the Italian flagship this year with Raptor Engineering and immediately placed himself in pursuit of his friend-rival Alex De Giacomi, in his returned with a nice double in Misano under the banner of Tsunami RT.

For Cassarà and his new team, led by an experienced driver like Andrea Palma, at their first experience on the other side of the pit wall, is in their second season with the 911 GT3 Cups, the appointment in Tuscany is the first opportunity to revenge on the Brescia leader after the two podiums won at the beginning of June.

“Mugello – declared Cassarà – it is a track where I feel very good and in the past I have achieved excellent results. The debut in Misano Adriatico confirmed the goodness in the choice of the Raptor Engineering team; this weekend I would like to repay him with the maximum result, even considering that this year’s Michelin Cup presents a level of competitiveness that has perhaps never been seen before. “

Not even Palm tree pulled back in view of Mugello: “The first race was useful to amalgamate the team. Now we arrive on a track more congenial to Marco and with the tuning devices carried out in the meantime on the car. We are aiming for an important result, we do not hide the desire to obtain Raptor’s first victory. But without forcing and without falling into the worry of the result at all costs. On Thursday we will also have the test available: it will be important to refine the work done “.

After the test, free practice on Friday from 15.25 to 16.25, Saturday qualifying at 11.35 and race 1 at 17.20 live on TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky 206), while race 2 will end on Sunday at 13.00 live on Sky Sport Arena ( Sky 204) and unencrypted on Sky (26 of the digital terrestrial).