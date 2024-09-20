Rome calls and the 911 GT3 Cups respond for a capital challenge at Porsche. Fresh from the hard-fought Imola round that put everything back on the line in the pursuit of the titles up for grabs, the Carrera Cup Italia enters the key phase of the 2024 edition with the fifth and penultimate act from today to Sunday at the Vallelunga racetrack.

Scrolling through the entry list and also looking at yesterday’s official test with already “scary” feedback, the Italian single-make series presents a consistently high and international quality rate with eleven countries represented. Coming from four different continents, 30 drivers are expected to start on their respective 911 GT3 Cups in what is announced as a fundamental event on the Roman circuit in view of the grand finale in Monza in October.

Larry’s return stands out above all at Vallelunga Ten Voorde. Despite the absence of Imola, the Enrico Fulgenzi Racing – Centro Porsche Udine standard-bearer remained in command of the overall standings with 154 points, but will resume the pursuit of confirming the title already won last year with an advantage that has significantly shrunk compared to his direct competition.

Team Q8 Hi Perform official driver Keagan Masters and the two-time champion in France Marvin Little (Target Competition – Centro Porsche Bolzano, twice on target at Imola), in fact, are now chasing the Dutch ace with only 9 and 11 points to make up respectively.

And there are many among experienced drivers, contenders for the Rookie classification and young outsiders who aim to enter the challenge at the top and who could therefore further reshuffle the balance on the track, where strong performances are expected. two high-voltage races scheduled for Saturday at 4.40pm and Sunday at 11.30am.

Both over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, will be broadcast live and on demand on Dazn (also in free mode) and in addition live streaming will be available on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Protagonists

In addition to the direct confrontation between Ten Voorde, Masters and Klein (which also lives on the challenge between the Fulgenzi and Target teams, now moved to the top of the team rankings), on the 4085 meters of the technical and challenging circuit of the capital the duel between Lirim is reignited Zendeli and Francis Braschi.

Already protagonists in the top-5 overall, the 25-year-old German driver of Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Bergamo and the 19-year-old driver from Cattolica of Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Verona are in full battle in the new Rookie classification.

At Imola, Zendeli took his first pole position in the Italian single-make series, while Braschi returned to the podium, his second of the season, and now he is expected to be a protagonist on the other fronts in the event on the Roman track. In terms of results and points, so far he has been the best among the under 23s of the Scholarship Programme and among the Italian drivers.

Among the latter, in Imola the two-time champion Simone has rediscovered the form of his best days. Iaquintawho after a series of unexpected events with the 911 GT3 Cup of Prima Ghinzani – Porsche Centres of Milan, experienced the joy of the podium again and definitely relaunched himself in the general classification.

Braschi will therefore also have to watch out for his teammate Aldo Festive (Porsche Center Bologna), from the 2021 champion Alberto Search (BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza) and a couple of senators who fell short of expectations in Imola: Diego Bertonelliwho in Vallelunga with The Driving Experiences relaunches his ambitions at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup “branded” by the in-house dealer Centri Porsche of Rome, and the two-time champion Gianmarco Quaresminialso looking for his first podium of the season with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Brescia.

Among the representatives of the Scholarship Programme, after the absence of Imola, two great protagonists return such as the 17-year-old German from Target Competition – Centro Porsche Trento Janne Stiak (fresh from his first great victory in the German Carrera Cup and from his record yesterday in the Vallelunga test in 1’33″977) and the 18 year old Dutchman Flynt Schuring (Enrico Fulgenzi Racing – Centro Porsche Udine), together with Braschi the only under 18 to have reached the podium this season (a feat he achieved in race 2 at Mugello).

Also returning is the Austrian Horst Felix Felbermayr (The Driving Experiences – Centro Porsche Bari), while, all protagonists in the top-10 at Imola, the Australian Bayley relaunches their ambitions as young talents Hall (BeDriver- Porsche Center Naples), the German Daniel Gregor (The Driving Experiences – Porsche Centre Parma) the British Oliver Gray (Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Torino) and the youngest of the lot, the increasingly surprising Nicholas Pujattia driver from Pordenone who, still at 16 years old, is making his debut in motor racing with Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso.

His teammate Steven will be hunting for revenge after so much bad luck. Giaconas well as Peter Armanni (good yesterday in the test with Prima Ghinzani – Centro Porsche Firenze). Always among the under, watch out for the home owner Flavio Olivieri17 year old Roman standard bearer of Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania who with slick tyres in Imola came close to achieving the feat in the wet race 2, while among the outsiders a new opportunity for Filippo Fant (Team Malucelli – Porsche Center Pesaro) and the American Anthony Imperato (Shadow Racing),

“Homemade” Michelin Cup!

At Vallelunga, the challenges to the limit for the title are also expected in the Michelin Cup, currently dominated by two drivers who are crowning the home event of the season on the Roman circuit: Francesco Maria Phoenixes and Alberto From Amicis.

It will be an open duel between the standard-bearer of Raptor Engineering – Porsche Centres of Rome, leading the standings with just one point of advantage, and the reigning champion of Ebimotors – Porsche Centre Varese, with the latter also finding his teammate Paolo in the fight Gnemmi.

Alex is instead called upon to help the team climb the rankings Of Giacomostandard-bearer of Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina (another local dealer) and already twice titled in the category, and Cesare Brusewho celebrated his first victory in his debut season in the 911 GT3 Cup at the last event in Imola, obtained together with Prima Ghinzani – Centro Porsche Padova.

With the aim of a full redemption after the unfortunate trip to Emilia Romagna, Stefano returns to the starting line Stefanelli with Team Malucelli – Centro Porsche Parma, a team that also has the returning Marco at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup of the Centro Porsche Pesaro Galaxiesin his second appearance of the season.

Horia-Traian will finally be looking for confirmation after the surprising podium achieved in race 1 at Imola. Chirigutthe Romanian gentleman driver in the Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso team.

Full program

The fifth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia gets the green light today for checks and free practice, scheduled from 15:00 to 16:00. The single-round qualifying on Saturday morning at 9:45 will be decisive for the starting grids for the weekend, while Race 1 also starts on Saturday at 16:40. Race 2 completes the challenges on Sunday at 11:30.

The two races will be broadcast live on Dazn also in free mode and in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

The rankings

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 154 points; 2. Masters 145; 3. Klein 143; 4. Zendeli 100; 5. Braschi 70; 6. Iaquinta 65; 7. Cerqui 63; 8. Festante 61; 9. Bertonelli 57; 10. Stiak 52.

Rookie: 1. Zendeli 100 points; 2. Braschi 70; 3. Gregor 31; 4. Gray 30; 5. Pujatti 12.

Michelin Cup: 1. Fenici 77 points; 2. De Amicis 76; 3. Gnemmi 67; 4. De Giacomi 52; 5. Brusa 50.

Team: 1. Target Competition 219 points; 2. Enrico Fulgenzi Racing 194; 3. Dinamic Motorsport 153; 4. Shadow Racing 146; 5. BeDriver 117.

Those registered for Vallelunga