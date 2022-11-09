Italian Massimo Carrera said he would like to coach the RPL club

The former head coach of Spartak, Italian Massimo Carrera, announced his desire to work in one of the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL). His words lead “Sport-Express”.

The specialist expressed his readiness to return to the league in June 2023, if he receives an appropriate offer. “Not necessarily only in Spartak. It can be a team with its own project, the task of which is a good performance, ”the coach said, adding that he would be happy to come to Russia.

Carrera noted that he sees nothing wrong with accepting an invitation from a club that competes with the team where he previously worked, for example, from CSKA or Zenit. “We are becoming the main fans of the teams that we are currently coaching. The main thing here is professionalism, ”the Italian explained.

Carrera has headed Spartak since 2016. He led the team to the gold medals of the Russian championship in his debut season 2016/2017. In the fall of 2018, Carrera left the club. Before that, the Italian had a conflict with the leaders of the team, in particular, with captain Denis Glushakov.