With better feelings than he showed in his ATP Cup debut on Saturday against Tabilo, Pablo Carreño beat Norwegian Viktor Durasovic 6-3 in just 68 minutes (24 years old and 345th in the world) to overtake Spain in the second round played at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Roberto Bautista will try to obtain against Casper Ruud the point that gives the National Team its second victory in the competition for countries.

The Asturian played an impeccable game, especially on serve. He did not give up a bit of break throughout the game and knew how to take advantage of the chances he had to break Durasovic’s three times. Pablo lost eight points with his serves, three with first (91%) and five with second (55%). He hit seven aces for a total of 17 winners and made nine unforced errors. A practically perfect performance.

In the first set, he was ahead early, in the fourth game and was even able to close it before, but from 4-1, his rival improved, ensured his turns and started with a firm hand in the second sleeve. Until Carreño found the necessary fissures to bring down a tennis player with little ATP experience (7-15 now) and quite a few shortcomings beyond crediting a decent hitting with the drive. Little history had the duel in these circumstances.

