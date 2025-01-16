After comfortably passing his first round of the Australian Open against Kamil Majchrzak, Pablo Carreño finally succumbed in a tough battle against Ben Shelton (6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4). The Spaniard, current number 182 in the ATP ranking, suffered a complicated return to the courts in 2024 full of ups and downs due to his ordeal with injuries. Little by little, he is recovering his optimal form, but on this occasion it was not enough to overcome the North American, who reached the quarterfinals against all odds in the last edition of the Australian tournament.

In this way, Spanish hopes are placed on Carlos Alcaraz (paired with Nuno Borges), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Jakub Mensik’s rival), Roberto Carballés (Tommy Paul’s opponent) and Paula Badosa (Marta Kostyuk’s opponent). The three matches will be played next Friday.





In the first set, both players successfully held serve, except for the game with a score of 3-2 in favor of Shelton, at which time the American took advantage of his only break point to take the lead. The world number 20 finally closed the first episode in his favor 6-3 after saving an opportunity from Gijon.

The second round began with a 0-40 that Carreño could not enforce. Immediately afterwards, the North American did the same on Carreño’s serve and placed a new 6-3 in the box after breaking the Spaniard’s serve again.





The story was different in the third set, with both players maintaining their serve from the beginning to the end, with only a single break option for each one. In the tiebreak, the player from Gijón won 7-4 with a more forceful and seamless version.

However, the fourth round was again more similar to the first two, with Shelton being imperial in his serves and lethal in his forehand attacks. The American got a timely break at 3-3 and defended his serves with ease to prevail 6-4. His third round opponent will be the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and the match is set for Saturday.

