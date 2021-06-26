Pablo Carreño and Garbiñe Muguruza lead the Spanish tennis team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which Rafa Nadal will not be present.

The Asturian leads a male list formed by the young Alejandro

Davidovich, Pablo Andújar and Roberto Carballés, as reported this Saturday by the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

Rafa Nadal, world number three, recently announced that

he was giving up the Olympics to physically reserve and not risk the rest of the season. Added to this noted absence are Roberto Bautista, Jaume Munar, Feliciano López or Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

In the female box, in addition to Muguruza, number 13 in the world,

Sara Sorribes, Paula Badosa and Carla Suárez, which will play its fourth Olympic Games.

Suárez will compete in Tokyo after returning to the courts at Roland Garros two months ago, once

overcame the cancer diagnosed in September 2020. However, the Canarian tennis player will play Wimbledon to get a rhythm before traveling to Tokyo.

In the doubles competition, the registered Spanish couples are those formed by

Garbiñe Muguruza with Carla Suárez and Sara Sorribes with Paula Badosa, in the female section; while in the masculine,

Pablo Carreño will form a duo with Alejandro Davidovich and Pablo Andújar with Roberto Carballés.