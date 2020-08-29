Last Thursday, Carrefour announced an agreement to buy 172 stores of the Supersol chain in Spain. The operation It is estimated at 78 million euros and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

But this maneuver, as it reveals Huffington Post, have a double component. Carrefour seeks to strengthen its position in the convenience store format, the so-called neighborhood supermarket. This type of premises were essential during confinement, since they did not require citizens to make large trips.

Chains such as Día or other regional ones managed to grow due to its strong implantation. For its part, Carrefour lost a lot of market share because its numbers depend a lot on the sales of its hypermarkets, located mostly on the outskirts of cities, which penalized them during isolation.

Behind Mercadona

As revealed Five days, Before the crisis Carrefour had a market share of 8.5%, which raised up to 9% due to first purchases massive during the month of March. But once people were secluded in their homes, this fell to 7.3%.

Taking this indicator as a measure, Mercadona is the most important supermarket chain in Spain, while Carrefour is ranked second. At the end of 2019, the firm led by Juan Roig agglutinated 25.5%, while the French multinational was located at a great distance and had 8.7%.

Reinforce proximity

Now, after this acquisition that began to take place in early 2020, reinforces its proximity format. Before the operation, Carrefour had 1,179 stores throughout Spain: 205 hypermarkets, 111 Market supermarkets, 838 Express convenience stores and 25 Supeco economic supermarkets.

Now will add 172 more to transform them into its Express, Market and Supeco formats. In the event of another lockdown, the firm hopes to better cope with the situation and also strengthens electronic commerce, since the new stores will become points of collection of orders placed over the Internet.