Thursday, January 4, 2024, 11:17 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carrefour supermarkets will no longer continue selling products from the American multinational PepsiCo because, according to the French distribution company, it is impacting “unacceptable increases” on their prices. For this reason, the American multinational's products will progressively begin to disappear from its shelves, including Pepsi-Cola and 7Up soft drinks, other beverage brands such as Gatorada, Aquafina and Alvalle gazpacho, or snacks from Lays, Ruffles, Doritos, Cheetos and Matutano.

The first country where this measure has been carried out is France, although according to a spokesperson for the commercial chain consulted by Reuters, it will be extended in the coming weeks to three other European countries: Spain, Italy and Belgium, although Carrefour Spain has not has yet to say anything about it. In any case, the French company has already begun to place explanatory posters on the shelves of its establishments in the neighboring country. “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases,” they say.

The large European store has also not clarified when there will no longer be PepsiCo products in its centers, that is, if the products that it now has for sale will be withdrawn directly or simply will not be replaced once they are sold out, which would be a matter of days or a week depending on the demand for each reference among consumers.

Income review



The North American company already warned last October that it was planning “modest” price increases this year. In this sense, PepsiCo revised its revenue forecasts upwards three times in 2023 thanks to the price increases undertaken and which did not affect the demand for its products, Europa Press reports.

This measure is similar to the one adopted in September of last year by Carrefour. Then it included warnings on several products of the Lindt chocolate brand or the Lipton tea drink (precisely distributed by PepsiCo) to inform that the manufacturing companies had reduced their consumable quantity while raising their sales prices to the public. . This practice is called redflation and is highly criticized by consumer associations for its misleading effect on the buyer.