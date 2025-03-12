Carrefour He continues with his commitment to proximity and approach the client with the opening of his first supermarket in the Madrid Metro, a model that sees that can be implemented in certain stations in the national market, according to the teaching in a statement.

Specifically, the firm opens this new space Under your City Teachwhich is located in the Elliptical Plaza Transport exchanger and becomes the third store of this most urban format, after opening last year at the Puerta del Sol and on Montera Street.

Carrefour City was born as an answer to a customer who needs to make purchases agilely, in very urban environments, but sin renouncing quality or variety of products.

The new Carrefour establishment has a sales room of 183 square meters and a assortment focused on offering practical and quality productslike consumption On the go which includes fresh and healthy food options, as well as cold drinks. In addition, it offers a selection of More than 2,500 references to make a complete purchase for the home without the need to move to other establishments.

Carrefour City Elliptical Plaza offers new services such as the possibility of making telephone orders with store collection and operates under the franchise regime, which reflects the company’s commitment to this negotia modelHey his commitment to customer proximity, adapting to purchase habits and the needs of consumers.

The Carrefour franchise director, Jesús Bermejo de la Insua, explained that this opening is part of the company’s “commitment” for “Innovation and customer proximity”. “It also represents an opportunity for expansion of Carrefour creating a model that can be implemented in certain subway stations of both Madrid and the rest of the provinces of Spain,” he said.

The elliptical square exchanger is a key connection point for travelers who move from the southern part of Madrid and receives an annual total of eight million travelerswhich makes it a strategic enclave to offer quick and convenient solutions.

In this way and with this opening, Carrefour grows in Spain with a new differential and representative location and adapts its commercial model for offer your services in urban environments, rural, in gas stations, train stations or service areas among others.