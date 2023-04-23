Company moved BRL 108.1 billion in 2022; 2nd place was Assaí Atacadista, with revenues of R$ 59.7 billion

Carrefour ranked 1st for the 7th time in Ranking Abras, study that portrays the movements of the supermarket sector. The company earned BRL 108.1 billion in 2022.

The 2nd place on the list was Assaí Atacadista, with revenues of R$ 59.7 billion last year. Closing the top 3 is the Mateus Group, which moved BRL 24.6 billion in the period.

Read the top 10 of the 2023 Abras Ranking.

Carrefour Group : BRL 108 billion;

: BRL 108 billion; Assaí Wholesaler: BRL 59.7 billion;

BRL 59.7 billion; Mateus Group : BRL 24.6 billion;

: BRL 24.6 billion; GPA: BRL 18.5 billion;

BRL 18.5 billion; BH supermarkets: BRL 14 billion;

BRL 14 billion; Muffato Group : BRL 12 billion;

: BRL 12 billion; Pereira Group : BRL 11.2 billion;

: BRL 11.2 billion; Cencosud Brazil : R$11.1 billion;

: R$11.1 billion; Mart Minas & Dom Atacadista : BRL 8.3 billion; It is

: BRL 8.3 billion; It is DMA Distributor: BRL 7.6 billion.

In 2022, the sector reached revenues of BRL 695.7 billion in operations of all its formats and distribution channels. The value represents 7.03% of the national GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

With regard to job creation, the sector also rose compared to the previous study, with 3.2 million direct and indirect employees. As for the number of stores, the sector went from 92,588 establishments to 94,706 across the country.

For the president of Abras, João Galassi, the ranking is an important instrument that reveals the continuous rise of food retail in Brazil.

“We have exponential numbers in the supermarket sector, which further reinforces the greatness of our work and shows the result of our hard work to better serve the more than 28 million consumers who pass through our stores daily”said Galassi.

The study, released on Monday (April 17), specifically considers the sample from companies that participated in the Abras Ranking survey. There was increased participation in this edition, which corresponded to 1,247 supermarket companies.