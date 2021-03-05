Friday morning, the usual tranquility of Carrefour’s head office in Massy (Essonne), carefully barricaded behind a cordon of police, was somewhat disturbed. Landed early in the morning from the four corners of France, more than 500 employees of the distribution group came to voice their anger, at the call of the CGT. Beating drums and smoke in the colors of the exit union, the workers were determined to present their demands to the CEO of the French food giant. “Bompard, but don’t come back!” », Chants to his attention an employee, at the foot of the glass building.

While the big boss presented in mid-February the “best results (of the group) for twenty years”, with a turnover up 7.8% in 2020 worldwide, 3.6% for France, employees denounce an unjust redistribution of wealth. “I came from Oise to demand a rise in wages,” explains Maxime, red chasuble on his back. The worker, butcher for three years and Carrefour employee for ten years, receives only 1,600 euros gross per month. And it is not the 0.5% wage increase conceded by management during compulsory annual negotiations last month that will give him satisfaction. “For those who earn the minimum wage, that represents one pain au chocolat per week”, fulminates Nathalie, cashier at Carrefour Market in Val-d’Oise. This ridiculous increase, rather than calming the rage of those who have often seen their workload explode during successive confinements, has only fueled it. “I have been employed for 14 years and I only earn 1,500 euros net. It is certain that we do not feel rewarded at all, ”breathes Julien, a forklift operator in a warehouse in Ploufragan in the Côtes-d’Armor, who made the trip especially to demand better remuneration.

Beyond a decent salary, it is also the end of the sale of the rental-management stores that the hundreds of workers of the group have come to demand, megaphone and horn in mouth. While the management was to unveil the name of about forty stores on Friday that are doomed to leave the fold of the group, it reconsidered its comments and canceled the operation. “They told us they weren’t ready, but they’ve been working on these disposals for months, I can’t believe it. The mobilization must have had an impact, it’s a first small victory, ”explains Frédéric Girard, CGT nation Carrefour Market union representative. More than a change of employer, these passages in lease management mark for employees a real social regression. “Employees are moving from a multinational to an SME. With the drop in their bonus, the loss of their seniority, the absence of profit-sharing, it is estimated that they lose around 20% of their remuneration, ”explains the unionist.

If the employees won their first battle by interrupting this maneuver, they do not intend to disarm the fight. In addition to this rally, the workers of twelve warehouses of the sign were on strike this Friday, according to the CGT.