Carrefour logo on the facade of one of its supermarkets in Nice, France. ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Carrefour has completed the purchase of the 172 Supersol stores and begins the transformation of these centers after the approval of the competition authorities, according to the French company: “For the company, the integration of Supersol reinforces our commitment to omnichannel , allows us to be present in all formats, accelerating our growth strategy ”, assures Alexandre de Palmas, executive director of Carrefour Spain.

The chain’s forecast is that the establishments will be integrated during 2021. The establishments are located mainly in Andalusia and the Community of Madrid and will be transformed into Express, Market and Supeco stores. In this way, the French firm points out that “it diversifies its retail park and reinforces its presence in proximity formats, in line with the strategy of the Carrefour 2022 transformation plan.”

The estimated value of the 172 Supersol supermarkets that Carrefour incorporates is 78 million euros. The operation was announced last August, although it was until the beginning of this year awaiting the approval of Competition.

“Once transformed, they will benefit from Carrefour’s offer, from its commercial policy and from the purchasing conditions. The group plans to improve sales and optimize its cost structures. The acquisition should translate into an additional ebitda of 50 million per year for Carrefour Spain ”, says the company.