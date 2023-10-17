Properties belong to retailer DMA, which will resume operations in stores; group can have up to 50% market share

The Carrefour Group announced that it will close 16 stores in Belo Horizonte and will return the rented properties for a company from the DMA group, a retailer that owns brands such as Brasil Atacarejo and EPA, which is expected to resume its operations at the locations. The transaction was approved by the General Superintendence of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) on October 10. Here’s the complete Cade’s opinion (PDF – 556 kB)

With the sale, the group no longer has physical stores in the capital of Minas Gerais. The decision also stipulates the sale of store assets such as counters, stocks, and improvements to properties made by Carrefour during the rental period. According to Cade’s opinion, the sale must establish an agreement in dispute between the CRF and WRV – the company that owns the properties and part of the DMA.

The operation was approved without restrictions and could be terminated within 15 days, if no appeals or analysis are presented by the CADE Court. With the resumption of 16 units, the DMA group will have 20% to 50% of the market share, according to the council.

The amounts involved in the sale of Carrefour group units to the DMA are confidential. O Power360 contacted both companies, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.