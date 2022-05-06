SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Carrefour Brasil group had a same-store sales growth of more than 20% in the food retail segment in April, said on Friday the company’s chief executive, Stéphane Maquaire, in a conference with analysts.

“Due to the effect of inflation, but it grew in volumes as well,” said the executive, after the company reported a nearly stable first-quarter profit the night before, with same-store sales in the food retail segment growing 8.4% year on year.

The performance gave the company confidence to expect a “short-term” level of margins at least at the same level as in the first quarter, despite the inflationary environment and competition, said CFO David Murciano.

And after rival GPA got rid of its hypermarkets area, Carrefour Brasil continues to bet on the format that has shown “very strong performance” in the textile and bazaar categories, at a time when consumption continues to be pressured by high prices.

“We think that hyper is relevant in the Brazilian market… We are taking advantage of the power of food and we do not have a negative view on the hyper format, because we have proximity hypermarkets in reality in the country”, said the president of the group.

He added that the hypermarket format also has strategic relevance in the group’s commitment to digitalization of sales, serving as distribution centers closer to customers.

Asked about the integration with the Big Group stores, Maquaire said he expects the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to approve the deal “in the coming weeks” and that the synergies currently calculated for the transaction are greater than those estimated before. .

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

