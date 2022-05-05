SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Carrefour Brasil had adjusted net income of 421 million reais in the first quarter, practically stable compared to the performance recorded a year earlier, the retail chain said on Thursday.

The company that also owns the cash and carry chain Atacadão found cash generation measured by adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.25 billion reais in the period, up 13.3% over a year earlier. . The margin went from 6.7% to 6.6%.

The group’s net sales grew 14.8%, to 18.85 billion reais, driven by an 18.8% jump in Atacadão’s revenues, while Carrefour stores had an advance of 5.6%.

Atacadão recorded a 9.2% increase in same-store sales in the first quarter, while the indicator for Carrefour stores increased by 7%.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; edited by André Romani)

The post Carrefour Brasil has stable results in the 1st quarter appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Carrefour #Brasil #stable #results #1st #quarter #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO