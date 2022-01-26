Carrefour expects the court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to decide by June 2022 the definitive form of the recommendations of the General Superintendence of the body on the purchase of Grupo Big by Atacadão, a Brazilian affiliate of Grupo Carrefour.

This Tuesday, the 25th, CADE’s General Superintendence recommended the approval of the acquisition of the BIG Group by the company with some reservations, through the execution of an Agreement on Control of Concentrations (ACC). The transaction will now be analyzed by CADE’s Tribunal.

The proposal negotiated between Cade, Carrefour and Grupo Big provides for the sale of some stores, but according to the company, at a lower level than that disclosed on November 12.

According to the retailer, after the closing of the transaction, the company will start work to convert the brands of 388 stores (63 Maxxi, 43 Sam’s Club, 86 BIG, 45 Super Bompreço, 54 Nacional and 97 TodoDia).

The deal was announced by Carrefour in March, for R$ 7.5 billion, and notified to Cade in July last year. The operation involves the acquisition, by Carrefour, of 386 retail units, 15 gas stations and 11 distribution centers to carry out the Big’s wholesale activities.

Citibank classified as good news that Cade’s general superintendence recommended the approval of the acquisition. According to the bank, Cade’s position indicates that the transaction is moving forward with fewer divestments than the company previously expected. That is, less than 10% of Big’s store base will have to be sold.

In a report, analysts João Pedro Soares and Felipe Reboredo recall that, initially, Carrefour would receive the entire Big store base, which today comprises 388 stores. There are 63 Maxxi brand stores, 43 Sam’s Club stores, 86 Big stores, 45 Super Bompreço stores, 54 Nacional stores and 97 TodoDia stores.

Despite not having access to the possible sales pointed out by Cade, the bank believes that they should be restricted to six cities: Gravataí (RS), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Olinda (PE), Recife (PE), Santa Maria (RS) and Viamao (RS). They see the complementary portfolio of stores between the two chains as positive points.

Approval with restrictions

According to the opinion of Cade’s superintendent, the companies in the business are currently competitors in three markets: self-service retail trade (involving supermarkets, hypermarkets, cash and carry stores and shopping clubs); wholesale distribution of primarily food products and other goods; and retail fuel resale.

In a statement, the department explained that the analysis demonstrates that, in a post-operation scenario, the operation does not have the potential to generate competitive concerns in the wholesale distribution and gas station markets. Also in relation to the self-service retail sector, the Superintendence ruled out competitive risks in most relevant markets.

“However, for a small portion of the markets involved in this sector, there were not enough elements to rule out the probability of the exercise of market power by the companies involved in the business, even after evaluating possible efficiencies that could offset the negative effects resulting from the operation,” reads the note.

The process will now be evaluated by the counselors of Cade’s court, responsible for the final decision, whether or not to comply with the Superintendence’s recommendation.

CADE has up to 240 days, renewable for another 90 days, to complete the assessment of mergers. The body informs that the legal deadline for completing the analysis of the transaction involving the Big Group started to run from July 12, 2021.

