Tool will feature to help customers choose products; all items on the platform will have descriptive sheets

Carrefour announced this Thursday (June 8, 2023) that it will use ChatGPT AI (Artificial Intelligence) on its shopping sites in France. The retailer created the chatbot Hopla, which will be integrated into the platform.

According to Carrefour, the tool will help customers choose products. The items will also have descriptive sheets. The company stated in a statement that the objective is to “providing more information to customers”. read the full of the press release (431 KB, in English).

The document says that the chatbot is the result of a partnership between bain & company It is Microsoftpartner companies of OpenAI – owner of ChatGPT.

The CEO of the Carrefour Group, Alexandre Bompard, said that the technology represents an innovation for retail companies. “By pioneering the use of generative AI, we want to be one step ahead and invent the retail of tomorrow”he stated.