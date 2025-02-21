Alfafar, one of the municipalities most affected by the Dana

The supermarket is in one of the municipalities most affected by the floods of October 29

Carrefour has announced that the P will reopenRoximo Tuesday, February 25, his alphafar hypermarket (Valencia) after a renewal “in a record time that symbolizes the company’s commitment to the recovery of the Valencian Community after the Dana.”

The establishment is in Unot of the municipalities that suffered the most The ravages of flooding for the Dana on October 29.

The reopening will have the intervention of the CEO of Carrefour Spain, ELODIE PERTHUISOT And with a representation of local and regional suppliers in the area, as reported by the company in its call.

During the event there will be a guided tour of the hypermarket facilities presenting its «New commercial concept «.