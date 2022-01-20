On the day dedicated to the patron saint of Rio, São Sebastião, celebrated today (20), there will be no procession again, due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to the schedule of the archdiocese of the city, there will be a motorcade, which will leave between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm from the Parish of Nossa Senhora da Conceição, in Santa Cruz, west side. The image of the patron will be taken to the Cathedral of São Sebastião, in the center of the city, where there will be a solemn mass celebrated by Cardinal Archbishop Dom Orani Tempesta.

At 10 am, the cardinal will say mass at the Basilica Sanctuary of São Sebastião, known as Igreja dos Capuchinhos, in Tijuca, north zone, where there will be hourly celebrations in honor of the saint, from 5 am to 7 pm. All masses will be broadcast through the church channels on Youtube and Facebook, starting at 6 pm.

The orientation is that the faithful arrive in advance, because control will be made in order of arrival, and people will only be able to attend mass seated. Standing people will not be allowed. The current capacity in the church is 600 seats, but even so it will be avoided due to the pandemic. A maximum of between 350 and 450 people will be authorized in the banks. The image of the saint will remain throughout the day in the churchyard.

pilgrim image

As part of the program for the feast of São Sebastião, as has happened every year since 2010, Cardinal Dom Orani Tempesta took, on the 10th, the pilgrim image of the saint to the Administrative Center (Cass) of the Rio de Janeiro city hall, which takes your name. The image was received by Mayor Eduardo Paes, who carried it to the place where the celebration was held to mark the visit.

“It is a blessing for Rio de Janeiro to have a patron like São Sebastião, a strong, resilient, fighter, persevering saint. The world is going through a very difficult time, but our city is blessed by this special patron”, greeted Paes.

The trecena in honor of the patron saint began on the 7th of this month, at the Basilica Sanctuary of São Sebastião and, for 13 days, the pilgrim image traveled through various parts of the city. As of 2019, along with São Jorge, São Sebastião is also the patron saint of the state of Rio.

San Sebastian

Saint Sebastian was a Christian soldier, born in Narbonne, France, in the 3rd century, to parents originally from Milan, Italy. He enlisted in the Roman army in 283 and, around 286, his mild conduct towards Christian prisoners led Emperor Diocletian to summarily judge him as a traitor and order his execution by means of arrows, which became a constant symbol in his image. .

He was presumed dead and thrown into a river, but he had not died. Found and rescued, he presented himself again before Diocletian, who then ordered him to be beaten to death, on January 20, 288. His body was rescued from the public sewer of Rome, cleaned and buried in the catacombs.

