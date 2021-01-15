The FC Cartagena exit operation could have a surprise. And is that Adalberto Carrasquilla interests SD Huesca, entity that this week has been in contact on several occasions with the Albinegros managers. The Panamanian is one of the signings that Pacheta’s team wants to make, just arrived on the bench, for the second round of the championship with the aim of achieving salvation in the First Division.

No decision has been made from the port city and they are focused on improving Luis Carrión’s squad. Today there is no economic need since, With the outputs produced so far, there is capacity for the odd addition.

Carrasquilla he is a footballer who has a good market and for which FC Cartagena knows that sooner or later he will enter more than the 300,000 euros he paid to Tauro FC Panamanian to get their services. He Real Madrid He already wanted it for his subsidiary and several clubs in Mexico and England have their eyes on the midfielder, international with his country.