Saint Petersburg (DPA)

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco was calm when he tackled strong challenges in the European Championship Round of 16.

“It is a very difficult path, the second half seems easier, but the other teams are afraid to face Belgium, and now we must prove why they are afraid of facing us,” Carrasco said on Thursday.

The Belgian national team, the world number one, will face his Portuguese counterpart in the Spanish city of Seville, next Sunday, in the round of 16 matches.

The Spanish coach, Roberto Martinez, coach of the Belgian national team and his team, will have to pay special attention to the star Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the tournament with five goals.

Carrasco explained: He scores and scores, we must keep him under close and close observation, but there are other players who can decide matches for the Portuguese national team.

After this match, things may not be easy for the team that qualifies for the quarter-finals, with the possibility of facing the Italian team, who have performed so well so far.

The Belgian team had topped Group B with nine points, to qualify for the round of sixteen, accompanied by its second-placed Danish counterpart with three points, while Russia and Finland were eliminated from the tournament in the first round.