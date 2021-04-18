Yannick Carrasco it is sweet. The Belgian scored at Betis the first goal of the game and was vindicated in a season with ups and downs. The attacker has had no fortune with the lesions, but has shown that can be key in this team. Carrasco It is a bet of the club and the previous campaign did not disappoint. You have earned the team confidence and the coaching staff. Undoubtedly, facing this final stretch, he is called to appear more in the decisive moments. The best proof is that before Betis, Celta and Barcelona left his scoring stamp.

Carrasco has disputed 1,489 minutes on League. Some low records if we compare them with the 2,700 of Oblak. The Belgian international needs to exploit and feelings are good, but he needs that continuity that every player needs to make a difference. Against SD Eibar, Carrasco, Llorente and Correa have to step up to replace João and Suárez.

Carrasco has a lot to say in these eight finals. Atleti reached 50 points (out of 57 possible) in the first 19 league games to 17 (out of 33) in the last 11. The calendar also ‘helps’. The rojiblancos face now to Eibar, Huesca, Athletic and Elche before being measured at Barcelona on the matchday 35 in a vital stake in the face of their future aspirations. While the last three games he will play against Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Valladolid.

Example of sacrifice



The belgian is one of the players that more constancy transmits in the field. The emotional celebration against Betis is proof of this. The group is closer than ever. On April 9, the players trained with a banner from the fans: “Against everything and everyone. Forward champion.” A motto that had been talked about as a result of the controversial arbitration of Gil Manzano before him Seville. Inside the dressing room there is this thought and that pressure helps them to trust their aspirations and try get stronger in the face of adversity.

Ffootballers like Carrasco can solve the problem of the bench. It is no secret that he Atleti has less kickbacks from the second row. Saúl, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Kondogbia, Torreira, Vitolo and Dembélé they are not at their best. None of them bring a gear more than possibly yes came to give Costa on certain times. Simeone is giving maximum confidence to a solid block, where there have not been large rotations. In this context, Carrasco wins a lot.