The bad news at Atlético is confirmed. The rojiblanco club announced that Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco have tested positive in the PCR tests they underwent yesterday after a result ‘inconclusive’ in the test they carried out thinking about tomorrow’s visit to Cádiz.

The two rojiblancos footballers have been isolated in their respective homes since the result of yesterday’s test, complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and the LaLiga protocol. The club’s medical services are in contact with those responsible for LaLiga and its official laboratory. The rest of the staff has undergone further testing. COVID once again disrupts the team’s plans, which has already seen how almost half of the staff has suffered from the virus: Luis Suárez, Torreira, Giménez, Vrsaljko, Correa, Cholo himself… have been some of the confirmed cases in recent months.

Simeone loses two fundamental players in his eleven for the match at Carranza. Hermoso has become essential in the back of three centrals occupying the left profile as the player in charge of delivering the ball. Philip is the first candidate to fill your space. For his part, Carrasco has taken a bite and has exploited the left lane position. Against Valencia he went to the right and was a perfect replacement for the sanctioned Trippier, but Cholo must now look for a new alternative. As seen yesterday, Llorente and Vrsaljko are the candidates for the position.

Remember that after the game against the che team, a Valencian footballer tested positive in the PCR test after having participated in the Wanda Metropolitano match. Atlético is immersed in the fight for LaLiga, where it occupies the first place with seven points ahead of Real Madrid and ten with Barcelona with one game less. The rojiblanco team visits Cádiz tomorrow and will receive Celta next Monday, February 8 in the colchonero fiefdom.