Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish Barcelona administration is working on more than one front this summer in order to sign new deals at the lowest costs, preferably for free, in light of the crushing financial crisis that the “Catalan” is suffering from, which prevented him from registering new contracts for a number of his stars, “Gabi, Araujo and Sergio Roberto.” It also affects his intense attempts to include his former star, legend Lionel Messi.

And the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” stressed that the most important concern of the Barca administration and Xavi Hernandez, the coach, is currently obtaining players at low prices or for free, after trying to sell one of the elements of the offensive line to provide the necessary liquidity to adjust the salary ceiling, and the names presented are Ansu Fati, Rafinha and Ferran Torres, And also in order to finance the Messi deal.

The newspaper said that Barcelona’s priority is to try to obtain the services of Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco, player of Atletico Madrid.

The Barça administration is trying to take advantage of activating a clause in the contract for the sale of Dutchman Memphis Depay to Atleti, in order to include the Belgian star for 15 million euros, although this clause is not binding on the “Roky Blancos”, and Xavi believes that it is possible to negotiate a reduction in this amount, in The time when he admits that he admires this player and is fully convinced of his potential, and here he presents him with a new challenge when he is twenty-nine years old.

The newspaper pointed out that Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had previously played for 6 months at the Camp Nou “from February to September 2022”, during which he scored 13 goals in 24 matches, was on Barcelona’s “radar” also, although he is 33 years old.

And English press sources stated that Aubameyang is currently looking for a way to leave Chelsea, although his situation is somewhat complicated, as he did not participate in matches during the days of Graham Potter, although Frank Lampard, the interim coach, became involved with him, as he did in the last two Brentford and Arsenal matches.

Aubameyang’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, and Barcelona hopes to obtain his services again in the next few months, but at the lowest possible cost, especially since the player himself desperately wants to return to Barca.

The same sources talked about the frequency of the name of the Moroccan international, Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, who was loaned from Barcelona to Osasuna, and the possibility that the Barca administration would seek to return him after he presented an exceptional season with his Andalusian club, where he scored 3 goals and made two goals, and he hopes to find his chance again in Barcelona, ​​even in the shadow of Messi, if the Catalans’ attempts to return the “flea” succeed.