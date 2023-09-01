Cambridge Management Consulting Labs, profits at peak for Carrai’s consultancy firm, speaker by Renzi

Declining numbers for Cambridge Management Consulting Labs (Cmcl), management consultancy firm born ten years ago and of which Marco Carraihistorical adviser Of Matthew Renzi And shareholder important with 21%. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting was held in Milan to approve the budget 2022 closed with a profit of 51 thousand euros, down from the over 191 thousand euros of profit of the previous year against consultancy revenues also decreasing year on year from 2.3 to 1.2 million.

READ ALSO: Bewilder Beverages in liquidation, Count Branca leaves the shareholding structure

It should be noted that Wheelers was not present at the meeting because the minutes of the meeting report that only two shareholders were present who together held 37.2% of the capital, however equal to 63.9% of the voting rights: the Gap.Fr of the chairman Renato Sica with 21 % and the SDB of the managing director Vittorio Giaroli with 16.2%. The company also holds 41.7% of its own shares. “The reference year of the financial statements – explains the explanatory note – was characterized by the development of two new business practices, Energy and PNRR, in order to ensure greater differentiation of the consultancy services offered”. Cmcl holds the majority of CGNAL, a business consultancy company for information technology chaired by Carrai (which is a 17% shareholder), which ended 2022 with revenues of 1.2 million (over 1.3 million in 2021) and a profit halved year on year from 30 thousand to 16 thousand euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

