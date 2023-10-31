The society of Carrai, Renzi’s speaker, is already closing its doors

Lasted just two years the company launched in October 2021 by Marco Carraisuper-adviser to Matteo Renzi, with Alessandro Albano, already close to the League, to invest in Cys4society of cyber security which boasts clients of the caliber of Eni, Poste Italiane, Unipol, Cattolica Assicurazioni and of which Marzocco Investments (of Carrai himself), Giampaolo Moscati and Alessio Dalla Piazza are each 25% shareholders.

A few days ago, in fact, in Turin the sole director Alessandro Rossi, a Turin accountant, communicated to the shareholders that the company was put into liquidation pursuant to article 2484 of the civil code “and more precisely – we read in the minutes – due to the impossibility of achieving the corporate objective taking into account that Malefito Holding is now without orders from customers”.

Few months Carrai had sold to Zoe srl the 50% he held personally in the company, the remaining 50% of which belongs to Albano. Zoe’s shareholders are Carrai himself with 80% while 20% is headed by Cristina Ferrari, a Florentine lawyer who works in the associated law firm of Alberto Bianchi, whose owner is the president of the Open Foundation, the safe of Renzi’s Leopolda.

Among other things, Albano is president of Equiter (investment fund participated by the powerful banking foundations Crt and Compagnia di San Paolo, as well as by Intesa Sanpaolo), advisor to the multinational consultancy Pwc and since last May president of Daphne 3, the vehicle of the Ardian fund upstream of the listed Inwit of which has 29%. In 2022, its only complete balance sheet, Malefito Holding had a turnover of 150 thousand euros.

