From Israel to Russia, Carrai's reports in the dossier requested in the past by Copasir

The Israeli services, the Russian oligarch and the Italian 007s. Il Fatto Quotidiano today reconstructs in a long article a 457-page document edited a few years ago by the Financial Police at the request of Copasir. At the center, the reports of Marco Carrai, Matteo Renzi's historic advisor. The document does not constitute part of an ongoing investigation, therefore, and their contents are no longer covered by secrecy, explains Il Fatto, after the complaint by Carrai himself against the Florence prosecutors for the seizure of chats and email which was then canceled by the Supreme Court in 2022.

We read in Il Fatto Quotidiano: “Carrai – writes the Finance Agency – has had chats and email correspondence with representatives of the services and police forces”: he has “relationships with cybersecurity experts with backgrounds in the Israeli apparatus, high officials of the state of Israel , as well as the President of Togo and related personalities.”

Among the episodes cited by Fatto, the dinner with the director of the Mossad Yossi Cohen in January 2016 in Israel, a meeting that announces Marco Minniti. “A first meeting between the two had already taken place in July 2015. There are many contacts in Israel”, writes Marco Grasso. We then talk about Igor Sechin, “Russian oligarch very close to Vladimir Putin, CEO of the oil giant Rosneft, and former KGB spy. In October 2014 Carrai wrote to Renzi” who had the green light to make contact with him, Il Fatto always writes.

For Finance, Il Fatto Quotidiano continues, Carrai had no shortage of “frequent and direct contacts with Giampiero Massolo (director of Dis) and Alberto Manenti (director of Aise); officials such as Benny Nirestein (Aise) and Giuseppe Del Deo (Aisi, internal service), or Valerio Blengini, head of the Aisi center in Florence who later became deputy director”.

