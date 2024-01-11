Renzi-Carrai and the attempts to save Banca Etruria. The emails reveal the plan

New ones continue to emerge details on the investigation of GdF relating to the Open foundation, papers that have now ended up in the hands of Copasir who is analyzing them. Concern Matteo Renzi And Marco Carraiat the moment there are no crimes contested but they serve to make the general picture clear and for the former prime minister they could represent a problem of “opportunity”. In the shadow of the institutions – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – Marco Carrai exchanged information with the AISI on various banks and in particular on Monte dei Paschi di Siena. These reports ended up in the dossier of the Financial Police acquired by Copasir. An email dated January 13, 2015 appears, Carrai writes to Renzi on some rumors coming from Bank of Italy on Etruriaevents that did not occur because the Sienese bank in question was then placed under administration and then dissolved.

“Then – Carrai writes to Renzi and reported by Il Fatto – there is the Etruria problem where in the Bank of Italy they say there is activism because the bank must be saved because the vice president is the father of the minister“. Carrai's email sheds new light on the attempt to save Etruria (before the pressure became public knowledge and sparked controversy in the media) “from which we can deduce the role of advisor of the Prime Minister”, they write Yellow Flames. The reference was to Pierluigi Boschi, at the time vice-president of the Popolare di Arezzo, as well as father of Maria Elena, then minister for Constitutional Reforms and Relations with Parliament in the Renzi government. That same 13 January 2015, Carrai had already done his utmost for Banca Etruria at the highest levels of the national banking systemsending another email to Federico Ghizzoni, CEO of UniCredit: “Just to tell you that on Etruria I was asked to urge you for an answer respecting the roles.” Ghizzoni replied that “our communication channel would be directly with Etruria, we would respond to them once the evaluation was finished“.

