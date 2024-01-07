Autostrade, Pirelli & co: the opportunities for the sheikhs in the Carrai dossier

Other details on the dossier of the Guardia di Finanza on Marco Carrai, 457 pages of the report from the Guardia di Finanza sent to Copasir in recent years which had already been reported in various aspects by Il Fatto Quotidiano yesterday. In the information, writes the newspaper edited by Marco Travaglio, “Carrai seems to act together with his friend Renzi as an intermediary for large Italian companies with foreign magnates and governments”.

In communications, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, Carrai uses Renzi's name, “presents himself as his special advisor and proposes meetings with the former prime minister”. According to the Finance dossier reported by Fatto Quotidiano, Carrai mentions the possibility of negotiating with Qatar on Highways. Marco Grasso recalls: “Between 2018 and 2020 Renzi was among the greatest opponents of the Conte government, which would like to revoke the concessions to the Benettons. And on 20 November 2018 Carrai wrote to the leaders of the Qia (Qatari sovereign fund), subject Meetings with HH”, potentially High HIghness (His Highness, Sheikh Al Thani).

Here is the letter quoted by Il Fatto Quotidiano: “Dear Excellencies, it was a pleasure to meet you. I hope it will be useful to recap the opportunities I have shown you and the possible next steps (…) Atlantia: possible deal (joint venture, acquisition, spin-off, etc.) with Atlantia or Aspi. Next step: meeting in Doha with Alessandro Benetton (owner) and Marco Patuano (CEO of Edizione, the family holding), or alternatively in Milan, perhaps mid-January 2019″.

Again according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “nIn June 2019 Carrai had extensive correspondence with Saudi Arabia.” Carrai introduces himself as “Renzi's special advisor to Turqui Al-Nowaiser, former governor and head of the international division of the Saudi state investment fund (Pif), mentioning a possible investment opportunity on Pirelli”.

