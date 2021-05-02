Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Englishman Jimmy Carragher, former Liverpool defender and current football expert, said: The attacking trio, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino no longer embodies the future of the “Reds”, and that it is necessary to “dismantle” and “separate” this trio in some of them, because it no longer presents what is required of it in Anfield. And speculation about the possibility of future moves in Liverpool began with the approaching “summer mercato”, in light of many rumors indicating the interest of major European clubs to obtain the services of any of this attacking trio.

And if the German coach Juergen Klopp did not give any explanation about the existence of offers for any of them, Caraiger believes that it is time to change the “combination” of this attacking trio, after the great decline in their level this season, indicating that this is a technical necessity.

Carragher said: Everyone is talking about the Reds ’offensive line outside the Formula One, and the big defensive problems in the team, especially in the heart of the defense, and my opinion is that the biggest problem is the front line, because the defense problem will be solved in the new season, with the return of Van Dyck and Joey Gomez. He added: I have repeatedly said that any successful attacking triangle cannot last for long years, but rather 3 years at most, and in the case of Liverpool we find that it has exceeded four years, so it is necessary to change the composition of the sides of this triangle this summer.

Carragher admitted that Salah, Mane and Firmino were incredibly wonderful in previous seasons, but this season they have reached a stage where their situation should change completely, to create a new type of competition in this line.