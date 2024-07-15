London (dpa)

Former England defender Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate is the right manager to lead the England national team and should stay on despite the defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Germany.

Southgate led England to the final of the continental championship twice in a row, but lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, then lost 1-2 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate was heavily criticised after the European final loss and his future with the team is currently unclear, but Carragher believes he is the right man for the job.

“I would like Gareth Southgate to stay, but I would understand if he left, given the criticism he has received, it’s been exaggerated,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

He added: Who would want to accept the England job? Given that you have to go and win the World Cup, or the next Euro, to be considered successful.

“We are not a country that wins titles, we are not Brazil, we are not a team with history, yes we want to change that,” he explained.

He added: But I don’t see many coaches waiting impatiently to take on the task. The most prominent coaches in football work in the Champions League, as they want to work in this tournament.

He said: International football is about players, you can’t go and buy players for your country, you have to work with what is available, and maybe another coach might get better than these players, but he will have to win a title, which we have achieved once in about 100 years.

He added: The best coaches do not work on the international stage. The Spanish coach is a living example. Most people had not heard of him before the tournament.

He concluded his speech by saying: The problem that Southgate faced is that people see him as a boy affiliated with the English Football Association, he has no background in success or winning titles, coaching the England national team is not a priority, the big jobs are in the English Premier League where the money is.