Given the very high number of television broadcasts (but not limited to) that talk about football, a question arises: but are the players interested in what is said about them? Some have often explained that to avoid being influenced they do not listen to the judgments of journalists and opinion leaders, but there are many others who obviously care about the opinion of others. Among these, strange but true, even Lionel Messi ends up. As absurd as it may seem, the seven-time Golden Ball is one of those who watch football programs and when there is someone who does not speak too highly of him … he responds in kind. To reveal it is Jamie Carragher.

DONKEY – The former Liverpool defender presented his Team of the Year 2021 in Friday Night Football and among the selected there is no Argentine. And Carragher better prepare to receive another reprimand from Paris Saint-Germain number 30. The Englishman explained that when he expressed his doubts regarding Messi’s transfer to the French team, Leo himself decided to write to him. “I was at Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram. It was Messi … I’m not going to be here showing you my private messages, but he basically called me a donkey.” Not exactly something that might have been expected, but Carragher’s criticisms clearly hit the mark.

TEAM OF THE YEAR – That's why the Englishman decides to explain his omission of the Flea from the team of the year… by speaking to him directly. "Messi is watching Monday Night Football so I hope he's also watching Friday Night Football. Lionel, I love you. You are the best footballer of all time and compared to you I was a real ass. I know, I accept it, but you don't join the team anyway. You haven't played well enough, even if you won the Copa America this summer. But it's not enough to leave Salah out of the team. " In any case, a common misfortune means joy because CR7 is also missing. "At the beginning of the season there was this debate between Ronaldo and Messi. I was what Messi said, Neville said Ronaldo, but in the end we left both of us out of the team." And who knows that private messages will not increase …

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 10:00)

