Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Jimmy Carragher, the 43-year-old veteran English star, who played for Liverpool from 1996 to 2013, asked the Reds to contract with a new striker, scorer, in order to remain in the competition circle, and to reduce the burden on the constant attacking trio, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.

In his statements to Sky Sports, Carragher said that Liverpool should search during the upcoming “summer mercato” for a top scorer, because Divock Origi is not considered a good alternative option for the current three attackers.

He admitted that Origi was a champion in the Barcelona Champions League match in 2019, but since then he has done little, and his ranking among the attackers has declined, with the arrival of Diogo Jota, who had it not been for his long injury, he would have been a substitute now in the attack, and perhaps also a basic one.

Carragher did not specify precisely whether he wanted an outright striker, a spearhead, or a wing, and said: So far, Salah and Manet are the ones that German Jurgen Klopp relies on in the task of scoring goals, while the others rarely score.

He pointed out that the team was missing the efforts of Jota, who had made a good start upon his arrival and before his injury, and Carragher, who won the Champions League “Champions League” with Liverpool in 2005, said: The club could sign a midfielder with the ability to score goals, such as Bruno Fernandes. At Manchester United, especially in light of the possibility that Dutchman Wijnaldum will leave next summer.

He added: Yes, it is necessary to contract with the striker, who can move things at “Anfield”, by scoring more goals, because I think that Salah and Manet are under great pressure to score.