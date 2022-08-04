The former Liverpool defender spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap and had his say on the situation that is creating a lot of problems at Manchester United. And for Carragher, at the moment CR7 has no destination …

The king is back and the king … is gone. Manchester United’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano saw Cristiano Ronaldo take the field for 45 minutes, but also leave the stadium before the game was over. Which certainly does not play in favor of a positive solution to his clash with Ten Hag and the club. The coach explained that the player’s behavior was “unacceptable” and that there will be an internal investigation. Too bad that the Premier League is about to start and that getting there with a CR7 case is not good for anyone. The point is … who wants Cristiano Ronaldo? According to Jamie Carragher, none.

The former Liverpool defender spoke to Gary Neville a The Overlap and had his say on the situation that is creating a lot of problems at Manchester United. Explaining that the years pass even for the five-time Golden Ball … “I always thought that Ronaldo’s purchase was strange and I always imagined that this moment would come, even if Ronaldo had done very well at United. He signed a contract for two seasons plus one, I couldn’t believe it. He will never make a substitute for anyone, but we players know very well that you arrive at a moment in your career when you are no longer the same player. ” Of course, CR7 is still CR7, but decline is inevitable. See also Yeferson Soteldo is also wanted by a team from Europe

“His career lasted longer because he is an exemplary professional, but the fact that he is 37, 38 this season, is no longer the same player. He still scores a lot, but he is not the same player.” So, not so fundamental that you can’t think of a United without him. But for Carragher, CR7 doesn’t have a destination at the moment. “Maybe I’m wrong, but at the moment no club in Europe wants it. And it doesn’t even look like Manchester United will be able to get rid of it, so at the moment there isn’t a team that wants it. If we then ask Ten Hag, I think that he doesn’t want him either. And I’m not so sure that the Manchester United locker room wants Cristiano Ronaldo right now. ” An almost paradoxical situation but which … risks being real …

