“Interventional radiology can certainly be used in primary and secondary tumors of the liver, lung and kidney. We have also been carrying out treatments for pancreatic tumors for some time now. Bone metastases can also be treated, also for palliative. But fundamentally, interventional radiology allows for minimally invasive treatments that certainly improve the quality of life and bring the patient to functional recovery much faster.” This was said by Gianpaolo Carrafiello, president of the 51st Sirm National Congress, speaking this morning at the MiCo in Milan where the event is underway which for the first time brings together the three scientific societies of the radiological area: medical radiologists (Sirm), nuclear doctors (Ainm) and radiotherapists (Airo).

Among the technologies with the greatest innovative impact, artificial intelligence stands out which, in radiology, really “is a hybrid intelligence – explains Carrafiello – because without human intelligence it is not able to make a difference. The data provided by new technologies in fact serve to doctor to understand the treatment to which the patient will respond best or decide the type of treatment to have”. This also affects pharmacological therapies. “Radiology, acting at an immunological level, also improves the response to immunotherapy.” Technological innovations “concern the entire scope of equipment – underlines the specialist – from ultrasound, which today also uses ultrasound with contrast media, to computerized tomography (today a lot is also done with cardiotac), to magnetic resonance imaging, to example, which certainly has a very important and innovative scope of application, in prostate cancer, technological innovation is also an area of ​​interventional radiology, both for the devices”, i.e. in the equipment, “and in the procedures we have available. to treat our patients.”

Contrary to what one might think, advanced technology can improve “the relationship between doctor and patient – specifies Carrafiello – which becomes a relationship of trust because we explain very well how technology can, for example, make much more targeted treatments (taylored) that is, made to measure not only for the patient, but also for the individual lesion based on where it is located. However, we need to make our treatments better known to the people who need them and – he concludes – have close sharing with clinical colleagues to ensure this. that our therapies can help patients who need them.”