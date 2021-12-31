The whole of Italy cannot believe it. The calendar marks 5 July 2021 when the news of Raffaella Carrà’s death explodes. She was born in Bologna on June 18, 1943 and closed her eyes in Rome 78 years later. It is up to Professor Giovanni Mangiaracina of the University of La Sapienza to explain that the most beloved artist on our television has died of lung cancer. Evil assailed her and until the end she chose not to inform the public: not to upset those who loved her from home, but also not to allow the darkness of a drama to prevail over the light of an entire career. .

In the heat, that Monday, Sergio Japino tells of the enemy who “attacked the small body yet full of overflowing energy” of his partner. Renzo Arbore, grim-faced, argues that historians will see in the disappearance of his friend Raffa “the end of the belle époque of the small screen”. Equally grateful is the greeting of Sergio Mattarella, in this case more fans than President of the Republic: “Television face par excellence – he declares – sent a message of elegance, kindness and optimism with sympathy”. After that, mourning messages rain down from all sides and personalities. A sadness that crosses the peninsula from Mario Draghi to Enrico Letta, from Giorgia Meloni to Virginia Raggi, passing through Vasco Rossi, Gianni Morandi and a thousand others. Waves of condolence where Carrà is mentioned as a dancer, actress, showgirl, singer, author, TV presenter and radio voice. All right, all true. But not enough to photograph her in full length …

