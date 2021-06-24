Shall we, appt Max van Doorne (25) on Saturday morning, go for lunch on Texel? And then we take the plane, one of those little propeller planes. Departure from Groningen Airport Eelde. “I have a pilot’s license,” reads the following message. Perhaps, he says when he sits opposite me on the terrace of Fifth in Eindhoven, his plan was “a bit over the top”. It eventually fell through: the plane he had wanted to borrow turned out to be in use as a teaching device that day. Completely out of the blue, his proposal did not come. In addition to being a certified pilot, he is the co-founder and owner of Hyer, a private jet sharing start-up. Kind of like carpooling in the air.

Just like BlaBlaCar or UberPool brings people together for a car ride, Hyer offers a platform to share a private plane. This can be done in two ways: either you buy a seat on the plane from a private individual who offers the empty seats in his aircraft via Hyer. Or a customer makes a request on Hyer’s online platform for a private flight from, say, Schiphol to Ibiza on Friday afternoon. If more people are interested in that destination at that time – six passengers can fit in a mini plane – Hyer will take care of the aircraft and arrange the flight. This gives the customer the ‘convenience and comfort’ of a private flight, for ‘a fraction of the price’.

huh? Didn’t we say to each other that after corona we wouldn’t fly anymore, or well, much less, and certainly no more short ends? Some hoped maybe, airlines feared it. By 2024, perhaps not until 2026, air traffic should be back to pre-pandemic levels. But whether we no longer want to, can or dare to fly, one aviation branch thrives on travel restrictions, flight bans and general uncertainty, and that is private plane traffic. That was the case last year – in which many scheduled flights have been canceled were reduced, but the number of private flights had returned to its former level in August.

And there is growth, especially if the highest threshold for flying enthusiasts is removed: the costs. Flying from Amsterdam to Nice with a private plane costs about ten thousand euros. If you share the device with six people via Hyer, it will only cost 1,700 euros per person. Still not free, but for that money you are guaranteed to sit by the window, on a leather chair.

The bill

Fifth Gas factory 5, Eindhoven 1 coke zero 2.80 2 bottles of water 9.60 2 coffees 6.00 2 smokey salmon sandwiches 18.00 Total 36.40 euros

Max van Doorne is seated at the reserved patio table fifteen minutes earlier than agreed. Dark blue shorts and polo shirt, cheerful shy smile, way too honest and not at all the fast startup boy I secretly expected. Elbow to elbow. Since he was four, he says, he wanted to be a pilot. So after HAVO he applied for a job at the KLM Flight Academy. He was killed in round two: too young. That’s right, he says. “I still had the pimples on my face.” And besides, he had only just left home, his parents were getting divorced, and he was insecure about his sexuality.

Do a college degree first. The IVA in Driebergen, originally a training course for the car trade. Wait a second. Auto’s, his last name, Eindhoven: is he a descendant of the Daf family? He nods yes. “My grandfather is the son of founder Wim van Doorne.” And what he immediately adds: “My father taught me that something is only satisfying when you have fought it yourself.” What he means: he operates under his own steam and without family capital. HBO completed, applying for a second time at KLM’s pilot training. Now he reached final round four, but was still rejected. “They thought I was too serious.” He now does his flying training in a modular way, subject by subject, theory and practice. Maybe, that’s his dream, he can one day buy a plane himself and, like some kind of Uber pilot of his own airline company, fly passengers around.

Charter planes from the attic

Where they love Max van Doorne’s jet-sharing idea is in England. Hyer made it there first last week The Times and The Mirror and then the front page of The Daily Mail. Since then, he says, the telephone at his office in Eindhoven has been red hot and a new flight request from England has been received on the platform every three minutes. From London Biggin Hill to the sun (Cannes, Ibiza, Malaga) or to Edinburgh or Manchester.

He is happy, he says, and overwhelmed by the English enthusiasm. “Fourteen months ago we were still at our lowest point.” At the time, he and his Brazilian partner Helder Reis operated as broker, an intermediary that arranges flights for individual travelers and groups outside the regular scheduled services. A passenger wants to get from A to B, the broker searches online in the fleet of airline companies for a suitable, available and affordable device and arranges the trip. There are plenty of brokers. “In the Netherlands we have five major competitors, and there are still about twenty garage brokers, guys who charter planes as a side job, with only a computer in the attic and a basic website.” Frustrating, he thought. “Because we did invest a lot of time in personal service and also arranged catering and ground transport for the customer.” The market seemed particularly tight for private flights, in 2019 there were about fifty ‘private flight movements’ from Schiphol (which can be a take-off or a landing). At most once a month, such a flight movement came about through the intervention of Max van Doorne. “We had to make a decision: continue or stop.” But then came corona.

Max and his partner sent “all embassies worldwide” an email. Two questions: were there Europeans who wanted to return but couldn’t now that all air traffic had been shut down? And if so, was there a need for repatriation? “There were two reactions. One from Cambodia, where many people were stranded.” The embassy then forwarded their offer to the people who wanted to be repatriated, and wished them every success.

Popular Private Flight Routes: Amsterdam to Nice, Ibiza, Malaga

From that moment on, Max van Doorne and his partner ran a mini-airline. They could rent a Boeing 767, with pilot and cabin crew, from a German company, but they did not have the money to do that (210,000 euros) in their account. They could only pay if the passengers first transferred money, but who pays for a flight that has not yet been confirmed, only departs with sufficient registrations and that is operated by an unknown company? Long story short, the bookings and payments trickled in, the flight left with 260 Europeans on board, including bicycles and dogs, and passengers who preferred a vegetarian meal. Max van Doorne imaginatively wipes the sweat from his forehead at the memory of the fifty emails and texts he received a day. “It was a repatriation flight, folks, not a pleasure trip.”

The question then came from Ghana whether Max could fly back a few hundred Ghanaians with a German passport. He chartered an A320 ten times and coordinated the journey between Ghana and Düsseldorf. It is wonderful to be able to help so many people and bring them home, he says. And quite a responsibility, I say. What if not everyone on board turns out to have a valid passport or residence permit? Yes, he says. “My parents were also concerned about that.” At a certain point there was no one left to repatriate. “And then we were at the same point again with our company. Corona had helped us to achieve a better financial position than before, but otherwise the market remained difficult for us as brokers.”

Emissions remain emissions

He then started to combine a few things. Data on popular private flight routes: from Amsterdam to Nice, Ibiza, Malaga. Data on where most private pilots live: Amsterdam, Bloemendaal, Blaricum, Waalre. Incidentally, these are not necessarily owners of their own aircraft, because so many Dutch people do not have one. “Your own aircraft is only profitable if you make more than three hundred flying hours per year, and that is a lot.” People often rent a device. “And that’s expensive.”

This is how he came up with the ‘pay per seat model’. There was no such thing as a seat in a shared private jet. The only thing he was a little concerned about beforehand is whether private pilots would be willing to share. “It may feel less private when you’re on a plane with strangers.” And, quite frankly, what he also “struggles” with is the footprint of his own startup. According to research group Transport&Environment, a private plane strikes, per person, ten times as much CO 2 from like an ordinary plane, and fifty times more than a train. While every Hyer flight is compensated by default by planting trees in Bolivia and Uganda, emissions remain emissions. “Flying electric or on hydrogen is better, but it is far from possible.”

The English newspapers mainly emphasized the disadvantages of ‘normal’ flying: the lines, the long wait, delays, overcrowded cabins. It was illustrated with the statistics of the IATA (International Air Transport Association), which Max van Doorne had sent with his press release. The IATA predicts that passengers will soon have to wait twice as long at the airports. Checking in, baggage handling, customs, everything will take longer. When air traffic is back to “75 percent of the pre-corona level”, a traveler will spend an average of five and a half hours per flight waiting. Max van Doorne can enjoy the advantages of private flying in this way: own terminals, customs and baggage check. Being present fifteen minutes before departure is early enough. Unfortunately, there is no toilet on board most private aircraft, but you usually have flown out within an hour and a half, and there is “high-end catering” on the other hand. No lobster, says Max van Doorne. Sandwiches and fresh fruit. Compared to England and Germany, the enthusiasm in the Netherlands is still a bit behind. He hopes for a peak in the winter, when people want to fly to their ski destination.