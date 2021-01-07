The final ten minutes of a true feminist ode, of vindication of the role of women in history, with the memory of a good handful of mythical names through an original musical court sequence, leave a minor bitter aftertaste, but they are not capable to fix the carpetovetonic disaster of the first hour and a half of the film. Be supposed to Handbook of the good wife, The latest work of the so far interesting French director Martin Provost, is a farce about the last …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS