Carpet check of the Nas in the RSA: 152 irregular, 6 structures closed

During the holiday period between Christmas and New Year, the Nas conducted a sweeping control operation in the RSA throughout the national territory.

The police, as reported RaiNews24found irregularities in “one out of four structures”, closing six of them, due to “lack of sanitation”.

The use of expired needles, electrodes, medicines and food has also been ascertained in various nursing homes. The Nas checks involved 607 structures, of which 152 were irregular. This is 25 percent of the total between nursing homes, rest homes, community accommodation and family homes.

Always according to what reported by RaiNews24, there were numerous penal and administrative sanctions. The sanctions were imposed on 27 people for criminal violations and 133 for administrative offences, for an amount equal to 167 thousand euros.

Following the closure of the structures concerned, the guests present were transferred by the police to other equivalent and suitable structures present in the reference area.

The structures that have been closed or suspended due to irregularities and which have seen their managers reported were located in various Italian cities: Turin, Campobasso, Naples, Bari, Potenza, Reggio Calabria, Syracuse, Nuoro and Sassari.