In an episode that seems taken from a movie, Vitor Soares do Nascimentoa Brazilian carpenter, survived a shocking workplace accident.

According to the criteria of

While doing his job, A 6-centimeter wooden stake was embedded in his headcausing a critical situation that culminated in his astonishing recovery. Vitor’s wife, Maria Luiza Monteiro da Silva, said in shock: “He died and survived.”

Vitor was rushed to the Adão Pereira Nunes Municipal Hospitalwhere a bulletin issued on the evening of Thursday, July 11, detailed that he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a potentially serious but stable state of health. “He was God. He was truly God. There is no other word than God. Vitor is now a new person, because he died and survived,” Maria Luiza told Bom Dia Rio.

The stonecutter with his head pierced by a wooden stake survived the accident in Mangaratiba, on the Costa Verde do Rio. According to reports, the stake fell during construction work on Vitor Soares do Nascimento, aged 28, and 6cm was inserted into his skull. pic.twitter.com/cuIfkm0Ey0 — BandNews FM Rio – 90.3 (@bandnewsfmrio) July 11, 2024

Accident scene and immediate response



The accident occurred last Wednesday, July 10. Maria Luiza was at home with the couple’s young daughter when a coworker of Vitor came running to report the incident.

“Anderson was here at my door and said that Vitor had been in the accident. Then I left our daughter with the neighbor and ran to the hospital. We always imagine the worst, don’t we?” Maria said. The woman also mentioned that her daughter asks about her father constantly: “Every day at dawn she wakes up asking about him, crying.”

Since Thursday, Vitor has shown a notable improvement. He is already breathing without the assistance of equipment and is communicating with doctors.After a four-hour surgery to remove the stake embedded in his forehead, he was extubated and soon regained consciousness, remembering his name and age. However, due to bone loss suffered during the impact, Vitor will need to undergo further surgery in eight months to reconstruct his skull.

Pedreiro survives after having his skull pierced by a wooden stake during construction in RJ [ https://t.co/yJmT879iK5 ] Vitor Soares do Nascimento, 28, underwent a 4-hour surgery to have the stake removed and is hospitalized in ICU pic.twitter.com/HUw6YkPv4k — A Gazeta ES (@AGazetaES) July 12, 2024

Recovery process and medical testimonies



Hospital director Thiago Resende reported at a press conference on Thursday on Vitor’s positive evolution: “He is already showing signs of interaction. He is out of the tube, moving his limbs and interacting. We believe that the treatment was effective.” Resende underlined the seriousness of the accident by stating: “The part that came into play was 6 cm. He was lucky not to get caught up in some brain problems.”

The director added that Vitor was probably not wearing a helmet or other protective equipment at the time of the accident.but stressed the importance of prompt intervention. “If the stake had been removed, it would not have survived. When this happens, it is important not to remove it.”

Neurosurgeon Vinícius Zogbi, who coordinated the team that operated on Vitor, He stressed the importance of agility in responding to the accident“He came by helicopter and the equipment was already prepared. The CT scan was done quickly and we repaired it four hours after the operation.”

Zogbi said that part of Vitor’s head, contaminated with sand and dirt, had to be shaved in order to safely perform the surgery. Finally, a 40-centimeter piece of wood was removed, of which only 6 cm had impacted Vitor’s head.

The part of the brain affected in the accident is responsible for emotions, which fortunately does not affect Vitor’s speech or movements.as Resende explained.

Jefferson Monteiro / G1 The Globe (GDA)

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.