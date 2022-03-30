Home page world

Unusual construction project for the son: A man has put in hundreds of hours of work to build his son a mobile tank out of wood.

Stuttgart/Bac Ninh – Some inventors achieve impressive things in laborious manual work. But what a man made from an old Mitsubishi minibus in hundreds of hours of work and with an investment of around 10,000 euros is even more unusual.

The man from Bac Ninh (Vietnam) handcrafted his young son a wooden tank that can actually be driven. In a news agency video AFP you can see how father and son race down a street together in the self-made tank.

Man builds mobile tank out of wood – “My son was really happy”

Carpenter Truong van Dao’s labor-intensive project is based on the design of the French EBR 105 tank. Ultimately, the mobile tank is of course not a military vehicle, but a minibus that has been painstakingly converted by hand. But the result is quite impressive. “What pleases me the most is that I made my son happy,” says the carpenter in the video. “When everything was ready, my son was really happy.” He says he gets super excited every time father and son take a ride in the wooden tank together.

A carpenter built a wooden tank for his son from an old minibus. © Video screenshot/AFP

Due to the current Ukraine war, the NATO countries are also upgrading their security measures. On the A6 near Hockenheim/Sinsheim, numerous tanks have already been transported to the east. Tanks are not normally seen on the streets of Europe and therefore cause some concern among the population. So the question is why Truong van Dao from Vietnam built his son a tank of all things instead of a wooden sports car, for example. "For me and my son, it's just more exciting to drive around in a tank," he explains. "Then we'll take a ride together."

Carpenter about self-made wooden tank: “What if all tanks looked like this?”

Tanks and armored cars are perhaps interesting vehicles from an engineering point of view. Ultimately, however, they only serve one purpose: to be used in a military conflict or at least as a deterrent. The Police in Baden-Württemberg will receive new tanks in 2021. These should be used, for example, to protect people, but also as a deterrent against armed disruptors.

The wooden armor built by the carpenter Truong van Dao for his son, on the other hand, is not a weapon of war, but is only visually reminiscent of one. "I thought about what it would be like if all tanks in the world looked like this," he says in the video. "Then they would no longer be a danger. It would just be fun!".