In a time where the humanities, essential to form free and responsible citizensnot only do not occupy the place they deserve, but are subject to harassment and demolition, it is more necessary, if possible, to claim the classics. Jan Kott said Shakespeare … It was our contemporary, and the same can be said of the Pleiad of authors of the Greco -Roman culture, in which our civilization is based.

This task of putting them in value is the one that Emilio del Río has been carrying out in some books in which his rigorous knowledge of the subject is appreciated – a doctor in classical philology and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid -, with the incentive that he knows how to transmit it with great amenity and Until his humorous dotpracticing high -level dissemination.

Author

Emilio del Río

Editorial

Espasa

Year

2025

Pages

352

Price

20.90 euros

Thus, in titles such as ‘Crazy for the Classics’ and ‘Calamar to La Romana’, among others, and in which he now publishes, ‘Carpe Diem’, in which he proposes to follow this recommendation of Horacio, and invites us to “always seek the positive side of life.” Which does not mean presenting it as a path of roses, which is not, nor minimize its difficulties.

Emilio del Río’s new work has nothing to do with self -help books to use: «The current Fair Charlatans offer us easy responses and motivational phrases, often supposedly based on the Greco -Roman classics, although they really invent them». On the contrary, with the solvency of the author of ‘Carpe Diem’ we do not run that danger. For this book that is much more, as points out of the river, that “my reading notes of the Greco -Roman classics,” parades the main flat: Seneca, Marco Aurelio, Epicteto, Horacio, Epicuro and so many other names that Del Río gets to become our “friends and accomplices” in the complex trip of life.

Topics as the very common to assimilate stoicism to resignation. Well clarifies that for Seneca “living is fighting”

And undoing and topical enthusiasts as the very common to assimilate stoicism to resignation. Well clarifies from the river that for Seneca “living is fighting”, one of the most accurate teachings in the face of the prevalence of the comfort zone today so in vogue. Of the river – responsible for the podcast ‘crazy for the classics’, one of the most followed in RNE -, I intertwine with your comments the memory of its roots, and everyday situations From your own day to day, which contributes to feeling closer. The wisdom of the classics survives, has overcome the passage of time because it contains imperishable truths, helps us reflect with realism, does not sell smoke.