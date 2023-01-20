Crédit Agricole, measures to support employees

A new package of concrete measures to support employees has arrived, defined by Crédit Agricole Italia together with the trade unions, with the aim of guaranteeing continuous support and strengthening the purchasing power of collaborators. The group reports it in a note, explaining that an extraordinary welfare contribution, worth 500 euros, will be paid to all personnel, with the exception of managers. The amount will be made available by the end of February through the Mondo Welfare internal platform, through which workers will be able to access all the numerous services and agreements available.

The important measures that will be put in place also include the facilitated banking conditions: from 1 January 2023 and for the whole of 2024, the ECB parameter will be applied to first home mortgage loans and as regards documented loans, the spread will be limited to 50 bp . Furthermore, on this occasion, the maximum limits that can be granted for the same products have been structurally increased, respectively raised to 300,000 euros for first home mortgages and 50,000 euros for documented loans. Furthermore, from 2024 the contribution that the Company pays in health care for each employee. These measures are added to the increase in parental leave for fathers, who from this January will be able to use – within 24 months of the birth or entry into the family of the child / and after the use of compulsory leave – 20 days of paid leave at 100% % (which will become a total of 28 days in 2024). An initiative totally in support of parenting, which facilitates the balance between personal and professional life.

