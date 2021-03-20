In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we will know the details of the 33rd edition of the Toulouse Cinelatino Festival, which this year is being held virtually due to the pandemic, making available the largest online platform for Latin American films. In addition, the comedy ‘Adieu les cons’ wins the César award for Best French Film, in an evening in favor of the reopening of cinemas. We will also meet the French DJ Jérémy Souillart, alias Møme, who has just released ‘Flashback FM’, an electro album with sounds from the 80s.

Like many cultural events in times of pandemic, Cinelatino de Toulouse, a festival dedicated exclusively to showing Latin American cinema in France, has turned virtual, after having to cancel its 2020 edition. But this year it will have two moments: one online in March and a face-to-face version scheduled for June.

“We did not want to cancel the festival again in 2021. So we concentrated our efforts on making a virtual edition and creating a platform for Latin American cinema, which is perhaps the largest in Europe,” said program coordinator Eva Morsch Kihn .

Twelve films compete in the fiction feature film category. As every year there will be a selection of documentaries and shorts, and a special section in tribute to the famous Chilean actor Alfredo Castro, with a selection of his films.

César Awards and clamors in favor of culture

The French Academy of Cinema presented its César Awards for the best productions of the year. Albert Dupontel’s comedy ‘Adieu les cons’ won, surprisingly, the César for Best Picture.

The ceremony was held in the mythical Olympia theater without an audience due to Covid-19 and in the midst of a delicate situation: the cinemas closed and productions paralyzed for several months in France. But the artists took advantage of the occasion to make a clamor for the resumption of cultural activity. Even the actress Corinne Masiero undressed on stage to protest against the French government and its decision to keep the rooms closed.

Actress Corinne Masiero undressed at the César ceremony to protest the closing of movie theaters. © AFP – BERTRAND GUAY

Møme, the heir to the ‘French Touch’

The young DJ Jérémie Souillart, alias Møme, opened the doors of his recording studio to us to tell us about his new musical work ‘Flashback FM’. In 2016, this talented composer became known worldwide with his song ‘Aloha’. In this new album, in collaboration with Ricky Ducati, he mixes electronic music with the sounds of the 80s.