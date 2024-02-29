In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we have a meeting with women artists: Beatriz Lema, who in her embroidery reflects on dogmas and traumas, Carolina Bianchi, author of a theatrical piece about violence against women, and Diane Tell, a legend of the song in French, who returns with a new album. At the film premieres, 'Eureka', the new film by the unclassifiable Argentine director Lisandro Alonso, starring Chiara Mastroiani and Viggo Mortensen.

The Spanish Beatriz Lema is the author of 'The Body of Christ'. This graphic novel, winner of the public at the last Angoulême Comics Festival, addresses mental health, maternal figures and the weight of tradition in the family environment.

In this novel, Beatriz Lema tells her own experience, through the life of Vera, who from an early age is forced to take care of her mother, whose mental illness causes demonic hallucinations.

The rapist's drug in a play

'The Bride and Goodnight Cinderella, Chapter 1' is a radical and raw work, written and performed by the Brazilian Carolina Bianchi. Behind that fairy-tale name there is a reflection on violence against women.

During the performance, Carolina Bianchi drinks a cocktail containing the so-called “rapist drug,” which in Brazil is known as “good night Cinderella,” and falls asleep on scene. It is a piece that uses theater to denounce sexual violence and the senselessness that is generated after a rape or assault.





'Eureka', a look at the indigenous world in cinema

This film premiered in France this week, exploring the indigenous world in the north and south of the American continent, adding a pinch of magical realism.

'Eureka' is the new cinematographic experience of Argentine Lisandro Alonso. A two and a half hour long film that navigates through three eras and addresses the indigenous condition of different tribes on the American continent.

The film begins with a black and white western, and then jumps to the present day. In the cast, the actor Viggo Mortensen and the Italian-French Chiara Mastroiani.

Diane Tell, 'Si j'étais un homme'

Celebrating women artists, we spoke with a singer who has been present on the French music scene for decades. Diane Tell is Canadian and became famous more than 40 years ago with a song about the female condition.



