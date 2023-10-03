In 2023, the Biarritz Latin America Festival commemorates the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, with a profusion of Chilean films. Pablo Larraín was the guest of honor and spoke with us about his latest work: ‘El Conde’. We explore how cinema has united Biarritz with Chilean reality and in the competition for the ‘El Abrazo’ award for best film, 10 fiction feature films that address themes such as youth, the conflict over land and water, as well as maternity.

Biarritz’s history with Latin American culture and cinema now spans 32 years, thanks to the Biarritz Festival – Latin America. During that time, this seaside resort on the Basque coast has seen numerous artists who come every year to present their films. But in 2023, several stars gathered in Biarritz to remember September 11, 1973.

Among them was the Chilean director Pablo Larraín, author of films that explore the history of his country from the periphery. Larraín was at the screening of his latest film, ‘The Count’, a gore fable that presents Pinochet as an immortal vampire.





Youth and motherhood

As is tradition, the Biarritz Festival – Latin America organizes competitions in short films, documentaries and feature-length fiction films, where this year 10 films were selected for the ‘El Abrazo’ award for best film and the effervescence of youth was very present. This is what the general delegate of the festival Jean-Christophe Berjon explained to us.





The Argentine ‘Blondi’ on the opening night

The Biarritz festival opened with a touch of madness, the Argentine film ‘Blondi’, screened out of competition. Blondi, a single mother with a son in her twenties, a relaxed indie who did not sacrifice her life in search of achievements or positions. This film is about her, the debut feature of the Argentine actress Dolores Fonzi, who gives life to this perfectly imperfect woman, who is very clear about what really matters to her.





The memory of Chile in the cinema

We went to meet the public that has been vibrating with the Biarritz festival for three decades, an event that has allowed many to discover or connect with the history and memory of Chile.



