To start the year, at Carrusel de las Artes we invite you on a journey of culinary flavors and customs, compiled in a book published in France. Flavors and smells have also been the ingredients of the French song; we tell you about it in our musical chronicle.

The authors Pierre Bignami and William Navarrete were inspired by the work of Jules Verne and wrote a new round the world with four hands, not in 80 days, but in 80 flavors. 80 recipes that they have tasted in different parts of the world, and reveal in this book, published in French, ‘Le tour du monde en 80 saveurs’ (Ediciones Emmanuelle Collas). From South Korea to Portugal, passing through Saudi Arabia, Tahiti, Vietnam or Mexico, there are more than 30 years of travel, summarized in small chronicles dotted with anecdotes, historical data and a lot of humor.

These stories begin with the family and personal history of Bignami, who is French but of Italian descent, and whose maternal grandmother instilled in him a taste and curiosity for cooking. At home it was a tradition to eat gnocchi, pasta and a chard cake, the first recipe in the book, which can be found in a sweet or savory version.

‘Around the world in 80 flavors’ is the work of Pierre Bignami and William Navarrete. © Editorial Emmanuelle Collas

But what makes this book special is that it is not just a compendium of dishes. Rather, the recipes are the pretext to talk about the culture, the customs of each country, and historical anecdotes.

“When I travel, it is essential to go towards what I consider to be the structure of a society, the kitchen. When a society is in decline, the last thing that is lost is the kitchen. Cuba, my country of origin, where there has been a decomposition social, it has also lost much of its traditional cuisine. That is why my obsession, in every place I visit, is to discover the most genuine of its culinary heritage “, expressed William Navarrete.

In ‘Around the World in 80 Flavors’, Bignami and Navarrete do not talk about great restaurants or haute cuisine. Rather, of authentic traditions, local products and the way these two gastronomic explorers were able to discover endless flavors, textures, spices and perfumes, sometimes in very humble places.

One of the most enjoyable moments in the book is an experience in Saudi Arabia where you eat without plates and only with your right hand. The authors also give an account of recipes and typical products of a country that have traveled throughout history to other latitudes. For example, the emblematic French ‘croissant’, whose original recipe is preserved in Vietnam.

Latin America is very present in this book, with references to the typical Cuban “congrí”, the Peruvian ceviche, the cuñapé from Bolivia or the culona ants from Colombia. There are also surprising and unappetizing recipes, such as the fly-based cake, which is prepared in Malawi.

***

Our opinion: A book that in times of confinement invites us to travel and explore diversity, and the most genuine traditions, through one of the most powerful, genuine and simple heritages: the kitchen.