In this Carousel de las Artes broadcast, we move to Notre-Dame, the cathedral of the French capital that was devastated by fire two years ago, and where dozens of archaeologists are working to rescue his remains.

Two years have passed since the fire that burned the roof of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris to ashes. That is why we went to the bowels of the famous Gothic cathedral, to witness the recovery of archaeological material.

Specialists search through tons of rubble and lead dust to save any vestige of the temple, which can be studied or perhaps returned to the cathedral in the future.

Instead of the roof destroyed in the fire, a temporary floor was built to protect the vaults and remove debris.

“Everything that fell due to the fire, everything that was burned, we evacuated piece by piece, square meter by square meter,” explained Michaël Lemaire, deputy construction manager of the company for works at height Jarnias.

They all wear assisted ventilation masks to avoid breathing lead dust, which is harmful to health. That lead comes from the roof of Notre-Dame that melted in the 2019 fire.

For two years, in suspension, charred beams, pieces of the roof, remains of great historical value have been removed, which could even be used to rebuild the cathedral.

Dozens of researchers and archaeologists are looking forward to studying these remains. These are pieces of the Notre-Dame clock, fragments of bells or nails from the Middle Ages. Perhaps some will become museum pieces.

Joaquín Jiménez, the artist who designed the French euros

In this issue of the Carousel of the Arts we also go to La Monnaie in Paris, the place where coins, medals and decorations have been made since the 9th century. It is known as the oldest institution in France: there is the artist Joaquín Jiménez who has just been appointed general engraver, a title created in 1547 by Enrique II.

The general coin recorder runs the service for the creation of official and commemorative coins, medals and stamps.

Joaquín Jiménez has designed coins from various countries. In France, his name is on all purses, inscribed in the ‘starry tree’ that constitutes the design on the reverse of the French 1 and 2 euro coins.

“In a coin a story is told. In 1999, I designed this tree for the French Euro. It is a tree with roots whose branches and leaves are directed towards the stars of the European Union. It is a symbol, a European tree ”, Jiménez explains.

Carmen María Vega and her story as a victim of child trafficking





In addition, the program also focuses on Natalia Olivares, who went to meet a French artist born in Guatemala. Her name is Carmen María Vega and she told our microphones her story as a victim of child trafficking, something she has expressed in her songs and in a book.