In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we welcome burlesque artist Teresa Rugo to our studios. She told us about this little-known performing art, but with a long history.

Teresa Rugo was born in Veracruz (Mexico) but lives and works in Paris. She is dedicated to burlesque cabaret, a type of scenic and dramatic art that was born in the 19th century in Europe and that mixes dance, singing, humor and sensuality.

“Burlesque, for me, is the art of undressing, of eroticism,” said Teresa Rugo.

Rugo has a background in theater, but she learned burlesque from other artists she met in Mexico. She decided to travel to Europe to train and now she teaches burlesque classes and develops shows in which Mexican and Latin American culture is very present.

One of the characters that she has explored with burlesque is that of Catrina, very present in Mexican culture. But he assures that her shows also have a powerful message, of female emancipation, against racism and clichés about Latin Americans.

One of his shows addresses racism during the term of former United States President Donald Trump, a show that has aroused much enthusiasm at the festivals where he has presented it.