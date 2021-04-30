In the framework of the bicentennial of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte, we will tour Paris, from the Arc de Triomphe to the Hotel des Invalides. Given the controversy that this commemoration has caused, we spoke with the director of the Napoleon Foundation, Thierry Lentz, and visited the Museum of the Legion of Honor, a decoration and tradition created by Napoleon in 1802 and which continues to be delivered today.

Our tour begins at a neuralgic point of the French capital: the Arc de Triomphe, a work of monumental dimensions, 50 meters high and 45 meters wide, placed in a star-shaped roundabout, from where 12 avenues start.

This Roman-inspired Arc de Triomphe is one of the great works commissioned by Napoleon for Paris. After the victory at the Battle of Austerlitz, Bonaparte wanted his troops to enter the capital in triumph. It was a colossal project that took 30 years of work.

“After his victory at the Battle of Austerlitz in December 1805, Napoleon commissioned this construction which, according to legend, was dedicated to the soldiers of his Grand Army. Napoleon is said to have promised his soldiers that they would return to Paris under ‘arches of triumph’. It is a legend. But in any case, the construction of the monument was decided by imperial decree, in February 1806, and it took 30 years to build it. In fact, Napoleon could never see it finished because when he left power, barely 20 meters had been built, ”explained the monument’s communication manager, Anthony Chenu.

The Arc de Triomphe is adorned with numerous works of art, including a sculptural group, called ‘El Triunfo’, in which Napoleon is depicted dressed as a Roman emperor.

Before the pandemic, the monument was visited by more than 1.6 million people a year, and it is a place where national festivals and events traditionally take place.

Commemorate Napoleon or not

Napoleon continues to fascinate historians: since his death more than 110,000 books have been written about him. Others see him as a controversial figure and demand his authoritarian personality, his thirst for conquest or his decision to reestablish slavery in France.

“Napoleon is a central character in the history of France and what must be done is to remember what his government was. Today’s France is very marked by the Napoleonic government. Many French institutions were created during the Consulate and the Empire. Our civil code was adopted during his government; and although it has been modified and modernized, the essence is the same. So we could say that Napoleon is in us, and that, perhaps without knowing it, his legacy is present in our daily lives ”, said Thierry Lentz, the director of the Napoleon Foundation.

The Legion of Honor, another legacy of Napoleon

One of Napoleon’s many legacies was the creation in 1802 of the Legion of Honor, the most prestigious decoration awarded in France and which has its museum in Paris.

“Bonaparte realized that citizens needed to be encouraged and that the nation needed a visible elite to serve as a role model. In Europe other systems distinguished officials with ranks of nobility and decorated soldiers. But the modernity of the Legion of Honor lies in its universality. No distinction is made between civilian merits and military bravery; because they are all at the service of the same nation ”, explained Anne de Chefdebien, the curator of the Museum of the Legion of Honor.

The Emperor’s Tomb in the Hotel des Invalides

Napoleon died in exile on May 5, 1821, on Saint Helena Island. 19 years later King Louis Philippe decided to repatriate his remains to bury them in Paris. They were placed under the dome of the Hotel des Invalides, an impressive monument, in the heart of the French capital.

The immense sarcophagus of Napoleon Bonaparte is located in a circular crypt 6 meters deep and 23 meters wide, surrounded by 12 white marble female statues, called the Victories.

“With the repatriation of the remains, Louis Philippe wanted to rehabilitate Napoleon in the history of France. It was a decision that completely broke with the position of his predecessors, the Bourbons Louis XVIII and Charles X, who had censured Napoleon. Luis Felipe wanted to consider him as one of the most important sovereigns that France has had. That explains the choice of the Hotel des Invalides, an institution founded by Louis XIV, the Sun King, to place the remains of Napoleon ”, explained Sylvie Le Ray-Burimi, curator of the heritage of the Army Museum.

The crypt recalls, above all, his civil and political work. The actions of Napoleon who founded the French nation are highlighted: the Civil Code, the Imperial University, the mercantile code, the Legion of Honor, pacification of the nation or the Concordat.